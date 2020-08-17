Remembering a life lost

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Macon County are remembering a Maroa teenager who died in a crash. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies said it happened on Lincoln Memorial Parkway south of Elwin Road in July. The driver crashed into a wall, and three people were inside.

16-year-old Savannah Mosley died, and there was a benefit in Maroa to honor her life. Silver Lake Band performed. “Just to remember her for who she was, the beautiful young lady she was, definitely is something that makes me a little emotional to get up there and do, but definitely keeps a smile on my face. I hope she’s up there jamming out with us,” said Emily Ciambella, Silver Lake Band. The benefit also raised money for Mosley’s family.