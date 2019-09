UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — People are paying tribute to those killed September 11, 2001.

UI’s ROTC units are climbing 1,980 steps at Memorial Stadium to honor and remember the firefighters who rushed into the World Trade Center. Some members of local fire and police departments and the FBI will participate as well.

At 8:46 am, a moment of silence will be held during a ceremony at West Side Park, in Champaign. First responders say all are welcome.