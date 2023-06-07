VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Department of Defense recently found the remains of a World War II veteran from Hoopeston.

The family of Technical Sergeant Lawrence E. Reitz, killed in Romania in 1943, now knows his remains have been identified and are also already in the United States. One army veteran said it’s important to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

“I think it’s rather amazing that they found his remains,” said Army combat engineer Kenneth Roellig. He said identifying those we’ve lost in war is one of our biggest responsibilities as a country.

“This gives us an opportunity of going to his grave and giving us the opportunity of feeling that he’s with us,” Roellig said.

Reitz served as an airman in the U.S. Army Air Forces, operating a radio aboard a B-24 Liberator bomber. On Aug. 1, 1943, Reitz was taking part in Operation Tidal Wave, a large bombing mission against Romanian oil fields and refineries when his bomber was hit by anti-aircraft fire and crashed. Reitz did not survive.

He was initially buried in Romania and later in Belgium after the war. His remains could not be identified and remained classified as unknown for 80 years.

Courtesy: The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA)

In 2017, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency began exhuming unidentified remains from Operation Tidal Wave and sent them to Nebraska for identification. Using DNA evidence, Reitz’s remains were identified in May.

Vermilion County War Museum Board President James Kouzmanoff said finding Reitz now will give him the military honors that are long overdue.

“I have lost my cousin,” Kouzmanoff said. “He was killed in World War II. I didn’t know him, I was only five years old, but often think about what would’ve happened if he had not been identified.”

Kouzmanoff said the museum provides a great history of events many people may not remember or know, and often thinks about if the results of certain wars were different.

“I don’t think we would be here today if it wasn’t for the military,” Kouzmanoff said. “Where would we be if we were just another possession of Britain? What would’ve happened if we had lost the Civil War?”

Kouzmanoff said it’s a lot of work putting exhibits like this together, but it’s worth it to know that people appreciate the history of our country.

“It’s worth the effort, you know?” Kouzmanoff said. “For all the hours I put in and all of our volunteers, that they put in. Our visitors appreciate what’s here.”

Both gentlemen say it’s important that people know their history and visit museums like this one. They say knowing the dangers and sacrifices of war helps us understand all who gave some and some who gave all.

Reitz will be buried in Williamsport, Ind. at a later date.