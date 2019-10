DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East 3rd Street for possible human remains. Police were told the remains were allegedly found in an abandoned burned down house.

Danville police contacted the Vermilion County Coroner’s office, who determined the remains to be human and the scene was turned over to Illinois State Police Forensics.

Danville Police is urging anyone with information to call them at (217) 431-2250.