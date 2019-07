PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Residents are heartbroken after a statue at Serenity Memorial Park was vandalized. The park is dedicated to people who have lost loved ones. A statue of Jesus is in the park.

People raised $15,000 to have the statue commissioned just a few months ago. Last week, the face of the statue was bashed in and the hands were broken off. Police still don’t have any suspects.