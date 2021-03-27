Religious leaders mark second pandemic Passover

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — For the second year in a row, one of the Jewish religion’s most sacred holidays will take place during the pandemic.

Passover commemorates the Israelites’ exodus from Egypt, going from slavery to freedom. It will begin at sundown Saturday evening and last through next Sunday. During the week, observant Jews do not eat bread or other leavened foods to pay tribute to the Israelites’ flight from Egypt, eating unleavened matzah instead.

As part of the 10th annual Illinois Interfaith Conference, Sinai Temple Rabbi Alan Cook teamed up with faith leaders across the community to hold a virtual interfaith Seder.

“May we all be blessed to enjoy holy occasions in person with family, friends and loved ones,” Cook said at the conclusion of the Seder.

Easter, Ramadan and the Baha’i holiday Ridvan will all be marked in April. Each holiday was impacted by the pandemic last spring, the first of many celebrations and traditions to move to virtual formats across religions.

Visit Sinai Temple’s Facebook page to see a recording of the full Interfaith Seder.

Sinai Temple is celebrating Passover 2021 with a virtual Seder, while Hillel and Chabad at the University of Illinois are offering in-person options as well.