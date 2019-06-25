Breaking News
Christensen guilty

RELEASED: Recorded conversations of Brendt Christensen

FILE – This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. The former University of Illinois doctoral student on trial in the killing of a visiting scholar from China bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying, according to testimony Thursday, June 13, 2019. (Macon County Sheriff’s Office via AP, File)

Brendt Christensen’s now ex-girlfriend wore a voice recorder for the FBI to record conversations between the two of them. Below are some of those released conversations.

FBI recordings of conversations between Brendt Christensen and Terra Bullis.

