RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — You can get the chance to meet some baby reindeer early this year.

For the first time ever, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul will open this Saturday for the late spring and early summer season.

You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the chance to see their three new babies. The ranch is expecting a few more to be born soon as well.

They are also offering tractor rides, a paintball gallery, and pedal-car races. They will be open through June 28th.