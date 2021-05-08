Reindeer ranch opens for late spring

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but now one place in Rantoul is giving you the chance to meet 4 new baby reindeers.

For the first time ever, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch opened for the late spring through early summer. They added another baby just this morning while visits were happening. The mom – Star – gave birth to a boy whose name is Bullwinkle.

Hardy’s will now have 21 reindeer on the ranch. They are also offering pedal-car races and a paintball gallery.

“We have just been blown away by the response to the news that we announced that we’re opening on Saturday’s,” says Social Media Manager Jenna Musgrave. “It just means so much. One of the first people that came out, they said, ‘We are so excited to be here. We’ve been here so any times before. We are ready to see the babies.’ So, we feel so special and so loved by the community.”

Hardy’s will only be open on Saturdays from 10 am to 7 pm. The last day to visit will be June 26th.