Regulations for gun dealers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Lawmakers are changing a law signed a year ago. The Firearm Dealer License Certification Act was signed to get illegal guns off the streets. Now some new regulations are being added.

The specifics will be presented Friday. The regulations deal with things like definitions and security requirements, but some gun shop owners say the act’s requirements have been costly. The Executive Director of FFL says these new regulations will expire after 150 days. After that a final set of rules could then be available for gun dealers.