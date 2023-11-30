CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the 2024 edition of C-U at Home’s One Winter Night.

The annual event sees participants spend one night outside in cold temperatures to simulate the experience of homelessness. It’s a problem faced by many in Champaign-Urbana, and the organization hopes that participants learn about it by participating.

This year’s event is scheduled to begin the night of Feb. 2, 2024. People can register to take part by visiting C-U at Home’s website; individuals and teams are both welcome.

In addition, C-U at Home is using the event to raise money to support its mission of serving those without a home. The organization is hoping to raise $150,000.

People can contact Susan McKee at 217-819-4569 for further information.