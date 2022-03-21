DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Anyone wishing to dispose of unwanted electronic items and liquid paint has a chance to do so this spring and summer in Decatur.

Macon County Environmental Management is opening registration for its electronic recycling and paint collection season on Tuesday at noon. People must have an appointment in order to drop off their items; appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 217-425-4505.

TVs and select consumer video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment will be accepted for recycling. There is a $10 fee for each TV or monitor dropped off, with up to seven being accepted per registrant. These items can be dropped off at the MCEM Recycling Center (1750 North 21st Street in Decatur) on any of the following days:

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Saturday July 23, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

Latex paint, oil-based paint and most stains and varnishes in their original, labelled containers will be accepted, but specialty paints, spray paint and non-household paints will not be accepted. Registrants may drop off up to 20 containers of paint at no charge; empty containers and dry paint can be disposed of in regular household garbage. Paint can be dropped off at the MCEM Recycling Center on any of the following days:

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022

Saturday, July 9, 2022

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

MCEM said the collections are a chance for people to dispose of electronic items and liquid paints that cannot be disposed of through the trash and landfills.