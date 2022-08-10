CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Registration is now open for the Illinois Marathon’s Run to Remember 8k happening next month on the U of I campus.

The Run to Remember will take place on Sept. 17 and registration for this event is taking place between Aug. 9 and 15. Participants will receive a commemorative race shirt and a finisher medal with postrace food and music from local band Jimi Dragonfly. The race will also benefit the United Way of Champaign County and Community Foundation of East Central Illinois, the race’s fundraising beneficiaries. Registering to run will cost $43.

People who register for the Run to Remember will also receive $10 off any race held during the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend in April 2023. People should receive a unique promo code by Aug. 22 that can be used any time before April 23.

“The idea for Run to Remember really grew out of my desire to create an event where folks from across the community could come together for a day to remember in peace,” said Director Jan Seeley. “It’s a day to remember and reflect, to feel gratitude, healing and unity. To celebrate, to mourn or feel whatever emotion each person wants.”

The registration form can be found on the Illinois Marathon’s website. People who would like to volunteer for the Run to Remember and other events can also register on the website; all volunteers receive an official shirt, entry to postrace festivities and a token of free ice cream from Culver’s.