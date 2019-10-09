Register surveillance cameras

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– The police department wants your help to keep the community safe. They want people to register their surveillance cameras. They’re hoping this will help them cut down on crime. Months ago Danville Police said businesses and home owners could start registering their surveillance cameras. Springfield Police also have an online application to sign up and now the Decatur Police Department is starting to do the same.

Police say this will help them investigate and prevent crimes. If a crime happens in a neighborhood, police can look at the registration data and contact an owner who may have video. Business owners I spoke with said they feel this would be useful and convenient since many already have surveillance cameras. The registration is done online. People can register their external security camera locations, system details, and contact information.