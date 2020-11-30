Regional airport scores perfect FAA inspection

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 didn’t break one regional airport’s high-scoring streak during a routine Federal Aviation Administration inspection.

For the eighth time in the last 10 years, the Central Illinois Regional Airport earned a perfect score during the FAA’s Part 139 inspection. The inspection was handled by a representative of the FAA Great Lakes Region Airport Certification and Safety Office; the coronavirus pandemic did change how it was done, in that, for the first time, the inspection was done virtually on November 23.

“The Bloomington Normal Airport Authority’s ongoing attention to the highest level of safety and

compliance standards on our airfield has never wavered, even with the challenges of a public health crisis severely impacting the aviation industry,” Bloomington-Normal Airport Authority Chairman Jay Allen said in a news release. “This positive review by the FAA further demonstrates the Airport Authority’s commitment to our responsibilities as part of our nation’s critical transportation infrastructure.

According to that release, the inspection started a month ago with Airport Operations staff preparing records related to airport safety and operations. The review included records associated with Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting operations, Wildlife Management, Fueling safety operations, daily inspections of the airfield, equipment, and personnel training records. These responsibilities are conducted by BMI Operations and Maintenance, as well as the City of Bloomington Fire Department.



Central Illinois Regional Airport at Bloomington-Normal hosts flights on American, Allegiant, Delta and Frontier with service to major hubs, nonstops to the Orlando and Tampa Bay area and seasonal service to Denver.

Corporate, general aviation and FedEx Express cargo activities also operate daily.

