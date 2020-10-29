Region 3 to implement resurgence mitigation measures

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — State officials announced nine out of 11 Regions will be under resurgence mitigation measures. This comes as Region 3 is set to implement those mitigations on Sunday.

“As of this morning, Region 3–which encompasses Quincy, Springfield and much of West-Central Illinois–has now sustained an average positivity rate of 8 percent or higher for three days, today hitting 8.8 percent–meaning that, starting Sunday, they will join the majority of the state in operating under resurgence mitigations,” said Governor Pritzker on Thursday.

The counties included in Region 3 are as follows:

Hancock County Adams County Pike County Calhoun County Jersey County Greene County Scott County Brown County Schuyler County Cass County Morgan County Macoupin County Montgomery County Christian County Sangamon County Logan County Menard County Mason County

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said this is the first time a region in central Illinois needed to implement mitigation measures. She stated this was because of increased positivity. “For those residents living in regions and communities where the virus didn’t seem to be ‘that bad,’ things are changing with positivity rates steadily increasing. We’ve seen regions move into and then out of mitigation, so we know the measures work.” She then stated the more that people follow those efforts, the quicker they can get out of mitigation.

Starting November 1, Region 3 will have the following mitigation measures implemented:

No indoor dining or bar service

All outdoor dining and bar service closes at 11 p.m.

Outside tables should be six feet apart

No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table

Reservations will be required

There will not be multiple parties seated at one table

There will be limits to less than 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.

Gaming and casinos will close at 11 p.m. and they are limited to 25 percent capacity and must follow the same mitigations as bars and restaurants.

Officials said these mitigations do not apply to schools and polling places.

Additionally, state officials stated there are relief programs for small businesses and communities. For more information on those programs, click here.

Region 3 joins eight other regions that are under resurgence mitigation measures. Those other regions include Regions 4,5,7, 8 and 9. Officials stated they will “all soon operate under Tier 1 mitigation measures given that these regions continue to report a 7-day rolling positivity rate above 8 percent.” They continued to say that by Friday, Regions 10 and 11 will operate under the same mitigations if they trigger the additional measures because of continued increases in positivity and rates of hospitalization.