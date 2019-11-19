Referendum projects over-budget by $37 million

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The cost for the Champaign school district’s eight capital projects may have risen significantly since voters approved a $183.4 million referendum back in 2016, but officials say those increases won’t hit the taxpayer’s wallet.

Taxes might not increase, but it’s possible that had all district projects stayed on-budget, taxpayers would have paid that expense for less time.

“We probably would have paid it off in a shorter amount of time,” said consultant Guy Cahill, who provides financial advice to Unit 4 at a rate of $750 per five-hour day worked.

Instead, it’s likely the costs will be drawn out to 2038, per district documents, since the referendum bill is now up to $245.6 million — up more than $37 million from the $208 million total presented three years ago.

At a special board meeting on Tuesday, board members approved the release of the remaining $73.4 million in bonds, noting that the reason they were doing that at noon on a Tuesday instead of at a regularly-scheduled board meeting on a Monday evening was due to a short “market window” to sell the bonds.

“This action will allow municipal advisors and our legal counsel to begin the process of finalizing exactly what it is that’s out there and available to us given market conditions,” Cahill told the board.

Cahill said the bonds need to be sold before February to allow time for the Champaign County Clerk to record them for next year’s tax levy.

When asked why a special meeting had been called for the vote, Cahill said waiting until the next regularly-scheduled school board meeting would hinder the process of selling the bonds in a timely way; the district is trying to avoid a “dead” period in mid-December in which it wouldn’t be able to sell them, he said.

“They can’t tie it altogether in a bundle, let alone sell (the bonds) if we were to do this at a meeting on December 9th,” Cahill said.

When those bonds are sold, they’ll have to be sold within certain parameters the district has set, including not exceeding the face value of each bond and not exceeding 20 years in payback.

What those prices are isn’t yet determined — Cahill said Tuesday’s board vote kicks off the process for underwriters to find out.

Per the resolution to issue the remaining bonds — which was given unanimous approval by board members — the decision to approve the sales will fall on superintendent Susan Zola and board president Amy Armstrong, and not the full board.

