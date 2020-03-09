Referendum for marijuana sales

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Recreational marijuana use has been legal in the state since the New Year. Now some people in Macon County will vote on whether or not they want it sold in their city. Decatur does not have a dispensary. However, some people want the city to approve it.
People who live in the Decatur Township will vote on an advisory referendum on whether cannabis and cannabis infused products should be sold. This comes after Decatur City Council voted against allowing dispensaries in the city last year. City Council says this will give them an idea of what the community wants. About 70 percent of the people who live in Decatur will be able to vote on this referendum. The mayor says hundreds of people who don’t live in the city will also vote on it.
In order for this to be added as an agenda item for city council meetings, 4 out of 6 council members, the mayor, or city manager would have to agree to bring this up on the agenda.