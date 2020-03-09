Referendum for marijuana sales

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Recreational marijuana use has been legal in the state since the New Year. Now some people in Macon County will vote on whether or not they want it sold in their city. Decatur does not have a dispensary. However, some people want the city to approve it.

People who live in the Decatur Township will vote on an advisory referendum on whether cannabis and cannabis infused products should be sold. This comes after Decatur City Council voted against allowing dispensaries in the city last year. City Council says this will give them an idea of what the community wants. About 70 percent of the people who live in Decatur will be able to vote on this referendum. The mayor says hundreds of people who don’t live in the city will also vote on it.

In order for this to be added as an agenda item for city council meetings, 4 out of 6 council members, the mayor, or city manager would have to agree to bring this up on the agenda.