Referendum for city to have its own ambulance district

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)– Firefighters are trying to provide quicker service for medical emergencies. There’s a referendum for the city to have its own ambulance district. The people who ran the old ambulance service retired. Right now, Abbott Ambulance is handling calls during the day. Other towns help out at night, but it takes time for them to get to Arcola. The district trustee says they’re grateful for the help, but Arcola needs its own service.

“There’s no guarantee that Abbott is going to stay. They’ve got the time right now because of COVID. They’re not doing a lot of transporting. It’s definitely in our town’s best interest to have it’s own ambulance service that’s going to be here 24/7,” said Fred Helmuth, Arcola Fire Protection District Trustee. The referendum is for $200,000 to cover the cost of starting the service. It would be provided by volunteer paramedics.