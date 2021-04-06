Referendum allowing Watseka schools to move out of floodplain passes

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — A referendum was passed that would allow the elementary and middle school in Watseka to move out of a floodplain.

They would be moved onto the same campus as the high school.

The referendum passed with 80 percent.

School board members said they were refreshing the county’s website over and over again Tuesday night. And they are thrilled with the results.

They said the next step is first, to wait for the FEMA grant to come in and then to work with architects on the design of the new school building.