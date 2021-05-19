Reditus Labs finds Indian double mutant COVID variant among Illinois samples

PEKIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Reditus Laboratories said they identified the Indian double mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus in Illinois.

In a news release, officials said, “During its latest sequencing run at its lab in Pekin, Reditus tested 371 randomly selected positive COVID-19 samples.” Among those samples, they said they found 178 samples of the United Kingdom variant (B.1.427); five of the South African variant (B.1.351); seven of the Santa Clara variant (B.1.427); 153 of the Brazilian variant (P.1); and one of the Indian double mutant variant (B.1.617).

Officials said the Indian double mutant variant was first identified in India. They continued to say there is some concern “because it carries 13 mutations and preliminary evidence indicates that they are potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus.” While it has been found in several other countries, it first appeared in the United States on April 3.

Reditus CEO Dr. Aaron Rossi said the sample of the variant was collected in Bloomington-Normal.