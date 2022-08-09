CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The owner of Red Lion in the University of Illinois’ Campustown neighborhood has confirmed that he is looking to move the business away from its current location.

Owner Scott Cochrane has been looking to renovate the building at Third and Green Streets his business is currently located in, but he said renovating the building is difficult. Cochrane did not say where, but he confirmed that he did buy a spot for the new bar.

Cochrane further said that he is working with architects on plans. The new bar would open in 2024.