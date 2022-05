ILLINOIS (WCIA) — This month, the Red Cross rallied volunteers across the Illinois Region to install free smoke alarms.

Officials said they were able to install more than 2,000 smoke alarms in 800 homes.

Anyone who is interested in signing up for a smoke alarm to be installed can visit soundthealarm.org. These services are free and available for those in need.

Click HERE to watch a video, detailing how the program has helped save lives throughout the region and the U.S.



Volunteers install free smoke alarms in Decatur, Illinois.