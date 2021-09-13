Red Cross requests blood donors, volunteers in central Illinois

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross of Illinois will host a pair of blood drives in central Illinois in the coming weeks and is encouraging anyone healthy and feeling well to schedule an appointment to donate blood.

The first drive will happen on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Bone Student Center at Illinois State University in Normal from 12 to 5 p.m..

The second drive will be on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Carver Community Center in Peoria from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Both drives will require donors and staff to wear face masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

Donors can sign up for their appointment online or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross is also asking for volunteers from Illinois who are willing to help beyond donating blood. Volunteers provide emergency relief to those affected by disasters ranging from house fires to hurricanes.

The most needed volunteer positions in Illinois are Disaster Action Team members (who respond to local disasters), shelter volunteers and health professionals. To find out how to help, click here.