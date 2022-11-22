CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – American Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to 14 individuals at various Central Illinois home fires last week, and they are sharing tips to help keep your family safe over the holidays.

A total of six area cities had fires, including Champaign, Danville, Gibson City, Glasford, Pekin and Washington. Red Cross volunteers were able to supply basic items to meet immediate needs to all those affected by the fires.

In addition, they also provided mental health services and one-on-one support.

Red Cross volunteers provided assistance to a Springfield apartment fire on Sunday night too.

The American Red Cross said on average, 7 people die and more than 30 people suffer injuries every day from home fires. In addition, they said home fires are the most frequent disaster. They have even created specific program, the Home Fire Campaign, aimed at working with community partners to prevent fire-related deaths and injuries.

They also report that the number one cause of home fires is cooking accidents, and urge caution when cooking over the holidays.

Another way to help prevent home fires: using working smoke alarms. They said they can cut the risk of death in a home fire by 50%.

If you would like to help people affected by home fires and other disasters, visit their website here. If you or someone you know needs assistance after a home fire or local disaster, American Red Cross’s dispatch line can be reached at (877) 597-0747.