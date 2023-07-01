SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– The Red Cross announced they will be holding a meal and cleaning kit drive, Sunday July 2nd, at noon, in Springfield.

Families can go to 2880 East Cook Street, the Plumbers, Steamfitters & HVACR office. They will be passing out lunches, water, along with clean-up kits, tarps, gloves, totes, etc.

If you have questions or need other Red Cross assistance, please call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767). Click here for power outage safety tips. Click here for thunderstorm safety tips.