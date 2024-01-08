ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross says blood donations are desperately needed as the country faces its most severe blood shortage in 20 years.

Red Cross officials said in recent weeks, blood donations are being given to hospitals faster than they are coming in, leading to limited distributions of certain blood products like type O. They said the number of blood donors has fallen by about 40 percent over the last couple decades. Blood and platelet donations are strongly encouraged to help reverse this trend and get patients the urgent medical care they need.

“One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible,” said Dr. Eric Gehrie, Executive Physician Director for the Red Cross. “More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation. Donors of all types — especially those with type O blood and those giving platelets — are urged to give now.”

Between Christmas and New Year’s Day, Red Cross officials said there was a nearly 7,000-unit shortfall when it came to blood donations. Even small disruptions in the number of blood donations can lead to dire impacts for those that need them most.

As part of a partnership between the Red Cross and the National Football League (NFL), those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma in January, National Blood Donor Month, will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. Visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information.

To make an appointment today, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities in Central Illinois through the end of the month:

Cass County

Beardstown Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Saint Johns Lutheran Church, 214 East 6th Street



Champaign County

Urbana Jan. 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Urbana Rising Hope Church, 408 East Illinois Street Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Illini Union, 1401 West Green Street



Douglas County

Atwood Jan. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. — United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street



Edgar County

Paris Jan. 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — VFW, 601 W Court Street



Effingham County

Effingham Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center 603 Eden Avenue, Effingham, IL 62401 Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Ford County

Paxton Jan. 12 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. — Paxton First United Methodist Church (210 West Center Street)



Macon County

Argenta Jan. 31 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Argenta Oreana High School (500 North Main Street)

Decatur Jan. 9 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Decatur Blood Donation Center (2674 North Main Street) Jan. 16 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Decatur Blood Donation Center (2674 North Main Street) Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Decatur Blood Donation Center (2674 North Main Street) Jan. 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Passion Community Church (4225 Camp Warren Lane) Jan. 30 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Decatur Blood Donation Center (2674 North Main Street)

Mount Zion Jan. 23 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Our Lady of the Holy Spirit (400 North Whitetail Circle)

Forsyth Jan. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Hickory Point Christian Village (565 West Marion Avenue)



Moultrie County