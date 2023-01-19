CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The American Red Cross and the National Football League are giving potential blood donors an added reason to donate in January.

The two organizations are teaming up to give one lucky blood donor a trip for two people to attend Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz on Feb. 12. The prize includes the game tickets, round-trip airfare to Phoenix, three-night hotel accommodations (Feb. 10-13), access to day-of, in-stadium pregame activities, tickets to the official Super Bowl Experience and a $500 gift card for expenses.

Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma through Jan. 31 will be automatically entered into the contest.

Red Cross officials said it is important at this time of year to maintain a stable supply of blood amid winter weather and severe seasonal illnesses. They added that the start of the new year is one of the most challenging times to collect enough blood products despite constant demand. Only seven patients entering a hospital will need a blood transfusion, but only 3% of the public gives blood.

Blood donors and football fans are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate blood and enter the Super Bowl contest. There are three blood drives scheduled in the coming weeks in east-central Illinois: