SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Springfield Fire Department and other organizations are partnering this week to install smoke detectors in homes starting this week.

The Red Cross will be holding a kickoff event at the Salvation Army of Springfield – 1600 Clear Lake Avenue – at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. The event will include remarks from Red Cross chapter Executive Director Dawn Morris and Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder. Smoke detector installation will begin shortly after, with volunteers discussing home fire safety with families.

This effort is part of the Red Cross’ nationwide “Sound the Alarm” initiative to install 50,000 smoke detectors in more than 50 communities across the country to help families vulnerable to home fires.