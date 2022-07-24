CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive in Champaign this week in the hopes of preventing another shortage.

The blood drive will take place at Lodgic Everyday Community, located at 1807 South Neil Street, on Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Red Cross said the need for blood does not take a summer break and at this time of year, donations are especially important to maintain a stable supply of blood. Last month saw a steep drop in blood and platelet donations and donors are urged to make an appointment.

Appointments can be made by visiting the Red Cross’ website, by calling 1-800-733-2767 or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App. All presenting donors will receive a $10 e-gift card courtesy of Suburban Propane, a swag bag and a chance to win a $25 gas gift card.