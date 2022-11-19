NATIONAL, (WCIA) — With Thanksgiving around the corner, many are ready to cook a holiday feast for their family. As cooking fires rank as the top one cause of home fires, the American Red Cross reminds people to keep their holiday safe.

The Cross notes most cooking fires result from unattended cooking. Here are some steps for everyone to follow to keep themselves and the loved ones safe.

When cooking a turkey or other items in the oven, stay in your home and check on it regularly.

Keep an eye on what you fry. Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.

Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.

Avoid wearing loose clothing or dangling sleeves while cooking.

When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.

Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.

Turn pot handles to the back of the stove, so no one bumps them or pulls them over.

Use a timerto remind yourself that the stove or oven is on. Check the kitchen before going to bed or leaving home to ensure all stoves, ovens and small appliances are turned off.

Other safety tips include to test smoke alarms and practice home fire escape plan to ensure everyone can get out in two minutes — the amount of time one may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.