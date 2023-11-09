CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The beloved Christmas film Elf turns 20 this year. In the spirit of the film’s milestone anniversary, the American Red Cross is giving Elf-themed socks with all blood, platelet or plasma donations while supplies last.

(Courtesy: The American Red Cross)

Those who give from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30 will be receiving the exclusive gift with their donations. The Red Cross said blood donations are often in decline heading into the holiday season, so it is one of the most urgent times to give. Type O blood and platelets are particularly crucial, though donations of all blood types are strongly encouraged.

Those who want to donate and help save lives can make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app, RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities around Central Illinois:

Champaign

Nov. 10 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. University of Illinois Newman Hall, 604 East Armory Avenue

Nov. 14 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. University of Illinois Campus Recreation, 201 E. Peabody Dr.



Charleston

Nov. 27 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Illinois University, Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street

Nov. 29 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street



Mattoon

Nov. 28 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

Nov. 30 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road



Chrisman

Nov. 21 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chrisman High School, 23231 IL HWY 1



Paris

Nov. 27 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. VFW, 601 W Court Street



Effingham

Nov. 17 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Montessori Kids Universe Effingham, 2201 Willenborg St SUITE 8

Nov. 17 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St.

Nov. 27 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette



Effingham Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center Sunday: Closed Monday: Closed Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday: Closed Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

603 Eden Ave., Effingham, IL 62401

Decatur

Nov. 13 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Nov. 17 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Passion Community Church, 4225 Camp Warren Ln.

Nov. 21 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Nov. 25 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Nov. 28 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St



Macon

Nov. 10 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street



Mount Zion

Nov. 28 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street



Athens

Nov. 28 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Athens Municipal Library, 410 Hargrave St



Sullivan

Nov. 14 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. American Legion, 8 East Strain



Springfield

Nov. 17 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Springfield Lincoln Library, 326 S. 7th Street



Nov. 24 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave



Shelbyville

Nov. 10 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Shelbyville Fire Department, 110 N Heinlein Dr.



Nov. 16 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th Street



Windsor