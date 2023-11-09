CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The beloved Christmas film Elf turns 20 this year. In the spirit of the film’s milestone anniversary, the American Red Cross is giving Elf-themed socks with all blood, platelet or plasma donations while supplies last.
Those who give from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30 will be receiving the exclusive gift with their donations. The Red Cross said blood donations are often in decline heading into the holiday season, so it is one of the most urgent times to give. Type O blood and platelets are particularly crucial, though donations of all blood types are strongly encouraged.
Those who want to donate and help save lives can make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor mobile app, RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.
Here are some upcoming blood donation opportunities around Central Illinois:
Champaign
- Nov. 10
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- University of Illinois Newman Hall, 604 East Armory Avenue
- Nov. 14
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- University of Illinois Campus Recreation, 201 E. Peabody Dr.
Charleston
- Nov. 27
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Eastern Illinois University, Charleston Lawson Hall, 2151 4th Street
- Nov. 29
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Post 1592 VFW, 1821 20th Street
Mattoon
- Nov. 28
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
- Nov. 30
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
Chrisman
- Nov. 21
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Chrisman High School, 23231 IL HWY 1
Paris
- Nov. 27
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- VFW, 601 W Court Street
Effingham
- Nov. 17
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Montessori Kids Universe Effingham, 2201 Willenborg St SUITE 8
- Nov. 17
- 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Cornerstone Church, 3600 S. Banker St.
- Nov. 27
- 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette
- Effingham Red Cross Blood and Platelet Donation Center
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Friday: Closed
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 603 Eden Ave., Effingham, IL 62401
Decatur
- Nov. 13
- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
- Nov. 17
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Passion Community Church, 4225 Camp Warren Ln.
- Nov. 21
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
- Nov. 25
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
- Nov. 28
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
Macon
- Nov. 10
- 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street
Mount Zion
- Nov. 28
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 West Main Street
Athens
- Nov. 28
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Athens Municipal Library, 410 Hargrave St
Sullivan
- Nov. 14
- 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- American Legion, 8 East Strain
Springfield
- Nov. 17
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Springfield Lincoln Library, 326 S. 7th Street
- Nov. 24
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Hope Presbyterian Church, 2211 Wabash Ave
Shelbyville
- Nov. 10
- 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Shelbyville Fire Department, 110 N Heinlein Dr.
- Nov. 16
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- First Baptist Church, 1000 West North 6th Street
Windsor
- Nov. 20
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Windsor High School, 1424 Minnesota Avenue