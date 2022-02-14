CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The American Red Cross is reminding people about fire safety after helping in six fires across the state. 28 people were impacted.

The fires took place over the last week. Four of them happened in Central Illinois, including in Springfield, Monticello, Rantoul and Danville.

“Just to put this into perspective, home fires are the number one disaster in the country,” said Brian Williamsen, Red Cross Regional Communications Manager. “The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters nationwide every year, and house fires are a majority of those disasters .”

Red Cross volunteers are connecting people with financial help, food, clothing and other emergency assistance.