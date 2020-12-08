Red cross asking for blood donations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s one thing everyone has that they can give for the holidays to help someone else: blood and platelets.

The American Red Cross has several blood drives coming up throughout December and the first part of January. The organization said this time of year is normally challenging when it comes to collecting blood donations, and this year is even more so because of the pandemic.

If you would like to donate, several blood drive locations and times are listed below.

Douglas County

Arthur

12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St

Atwood

1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street

_______________

Logan County

Lincoln

12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 204 Seventh St.

1/7/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 204 Seventh St.

_______________

Macon County

Decatur

12/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

12/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct

12/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

12/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

12/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

1/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street

1/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

_______________

Mason County

Manito

1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S Harrison

_______________

Piatt County

Cerro Gordo

12/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St

Monticello

12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Rd

_______________

Sangamon County

Springfield

12/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook

12/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook

1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook