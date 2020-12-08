Red cross asking for blood donations

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There’s one thing everyone has that they can give for the holidays to help someone else: blood and platelets.
The American Red Cross has several blood drives coming up throughout December and the first part of January. The organization said this time of year is normally challenging when it comes to collecting blood donations, and this year is even more so because of the pandemic.
If you would like to donate, several blood drive locations and times are listed below.
Douglas County
Arthur
12/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Four Acre, 553 North County Road 240 East
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St
Atwood
1/7/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., United Church of Atwood, 210 North Main Street
_______________
Logan County
Lincoln
12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 204 Seventh St.
1/7/2021: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 204 Seventh St.
_______________
Macon County
Decatur
12/8/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
12/11/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct
12/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
12/24/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
12/26/2020: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
12/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
1/2/2021: 7 a.m. – 12 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 West North Street
1/5/2021: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
_______________
Mason County
Manito
1/7/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S Harrison
_______________
Piatt County
Cerro Gordo
12/19/2020: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Cerro Gordo Community Civic Center, 304 E North St
Monticello
12/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Foursquare Church, 762 E 1700 North Rd
_______________
Sangamon County
Springfield
12/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook
12/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook
1/5/2021: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Ironworkers Local 46, 2888 E. Cook