Recruiting a new generation of donors

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is teaming up with e-sports organization, Team Liquid, to try to entice a new audience.

The Heal for Real campaign will target millennials to get them to donate more blood. Currently, young adults make up less than 20-percent of all donors.

One member of the generation though the turnout would be better. The nationwide campaign will include promotions by Team Liquid and even possibly hold blood drives at e-sports tournaments.

Area blood centers are exploring opportunities to make use of their new partnership.