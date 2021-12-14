Recreation center closed for cleaning

News

by: Tim Ditman

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District said Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton, is closed until January 3 for its yearly deep clean.

The Park District said employees who work at the center have moved to Anita Purves Nature Center. To reach them, call 217-367-1544. If you are visiting a recreation center employee in-person at the nature center, the park district urged you to call ahead and make sure the person is available.

