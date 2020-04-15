Recovering from coronavirus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– A woman is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus. Although she was diagnosed weeks ago, she’s not symptom free just yet.

About three weeks ago Natalia Woods says she thought she had an ear infection, but it turned out to be much more. She later started running a fever. Woods went to the hospital several times to be looked at for symptoms including severe migraines.

“I had severe body aches and pains. I had absolutely no energy and I’m extremely active,” said Woods. Then two weeks ago she couldn’t take it anymore and went to the hospital again. She was tested for coronavirus. Before her results came back, the doctor told her they were sure she had it. Woods spent two weeks at Carle Hospital and was released this past Sunday. She is 49 years old and does not have any underlying health issues.

She says she’s confident she will fully recover. “They said I wouldn’t be able to swallow. I passed the swallow test on the first try. They said because of how dizzy I was it would take a very very long time for me to walk, I walked the next day,” said Woods. She thanks the hospital employees for helping her get better. She is still having trouble speaking and has no sense of taste or smell. Woods says must stay quarantined for a full two weeks before she can consider leaving her home. She’s still not sure how she got the virus.