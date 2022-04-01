MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – Milk and Honey Coffee House is more than just a new coffee shop

“My wife was on maternity leave, and she was praying and reading in the Bible, and she had a vision of a coffee shop and safe place for people to come to,” Curtis McDowell, co-owner, said.

It’s a fresh start.

“I couldn’t see past an hour, let alone a future,” McDowell said.

Because, before McDowell and his wife Shelby opened the shop, he led a very different life.

“I struggled with drugs and alcohol for 21 years of my life. I was in and out of prisons, jails, institutions. I really feel like it was the only thing I knew. It was instant gratification,” he said.

After years of battling his addiction, he said he found hope within a local congregation, found his wife, and got clean.

“It’s just been a game-changer. Just having a loving family of believers to just support you and push you forward. It’s been amazing,” he said.

His wife said for anyone, your past doesn’t have to define you. Both of them said five years ago, they would have never thought they would be where they are now.

She said they’re grateful and blessed.

“I really have a lot of respect for what he’s overcome, and being the person God created him to be, I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Shelby said.

Curtis said if you’re struggling with addiction, you’re not alone.

“There’s hope, you know, even if you’re out there right now and you’re struggling, and it doesn’t feel like there’s any hope or any future for you there is. Go with that one gut feeling that you have, and just give it up and walk away,” he said.

The coffee shop isn’t the only thing Curtis is doing now. He also started and is running his own construction business called Curtis McDowell Construction.

In the Mattoon Police Facebook post, they said they want everyone to know that you can beat addiction and have a successful life. They said McDowell is the perfect example of that.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction here are some resources to help: