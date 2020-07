Related Content Sheriff’s race recount ordered

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The recount for the 2018 Macon County sheriff’s race is now complete.

Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said he will submit a report to a judge on Friday. “The report will not answer many questions because of the number of contested ballots,” said Tanner in an email. A judge will make a decision regarding those ballots.

After Tanner submits the report, he said his part will be done and the court will then take over.