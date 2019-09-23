Records: woman who drove off bridge had history of driver’s license suspensions

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Secretary of State at least twice has suspended the driver’s license of a 28-year-old Champaign woman who drove off a Bradley Avenue bridge earlier this month.

Ashia Marshall is currently facing a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol following the Sept. 3 incident. Police said Marshall drove a Jeep with two other passengers through a closed construction zone, eventually hurtling the vehicle off an unfinished bridge before it hit a barricade on I-57.

Marshall’s public driving record, obtained by WCIA via a Freedom of Information Act request, shows a string of violations that twice ended in a suspended driver’s license.

After one incident in 2012 — a failure to stop and exchange information following an accident — and two in 2013, including a speeding violation and using an electronic device while driving, the state issued a “discretionary” suspension of Marshall’s license for three traffic violations in a 12-month period, according to the record.

Then, in 2014, the state again suspended Marshall’s license after an “uninsured crash,” according to records. Police cited Marshall for driving on a suspended license in 2016.

And although Marshall’s record also shows that she was involved in a May crash this year that involved “personal injury,” the citation used by the Secretary of State noted that “fault is not determined.”

Marshall is due back in court in Urbana on Oct. 18 for the DUI charge.

A representative from the Secretary of State’s office, which handles driver’s license suspensions and revocations, did not comment.