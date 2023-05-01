CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Christian County fisherman hauled in a massive, record-setting fish earlier this year at Sangchris Lake.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirmed that a freshwater drum weighing 20.25 pounds was caught on Feb. 20 by fisherman Phillip Albert. Using bowfishing, or archery to spear fish, Albert’s catch is the heaviest in the state using bowfishing on freshwater drums.

The previous record for freshwater drums caught by bowfishing, set in 2017, was 19.84 pounds.

This is the first time a state bowfishing record has been set at Sangchris Lake, but another state record was set there in the past. The lake produced the heaviest flathead catfish caught by hook and reel in 2015: 81.45 pounds.