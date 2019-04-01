Record numbers of women in politics

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are more registered women in the county than men and the engagement of women in local politics doesn’t stop there.

This year, Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray said there are a record number of women running for office.

County officials said women are leading the way when it comes to increasing diversity in Central Illinois’ politics.

Dozens are running for seats around the area in this consolidated election. They are running for titles ranging from mayor to village trustee.

Gray said the influx of women is encouraging for the community. Races with women include alderperson in wards two-through-eight. Gray said the early voting crowd has been diverse this time around as well.