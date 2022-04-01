CHAMPAIGN-URBANA (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has had a record number of applicants this year.

According to officials, the school had more than 63,000 applicants, which was drastically higher than the typical number of 30,000-40,000 potential students. Of those 63,000, there was an increase in in-state, out of state and international applicants.

Director of Undergraduate Admissions Andy Burst said that the nearly 35-percent jump was the result of several main factors. One of which was the decision of state schools to join the Common App.

Another factor was marketing and the school’s overall academic reputation.

“We’ve been putting several recruiting strategies in place to adapt to recruiting students during the pandemic,” Burst said. “So, we’ve added a lot more virtual recruitment for students.”

Burst continued to explain that one example of their outreach that he has heard about was when one Californian guidance counselor shared that their students were applying because they saw the university featured on the Amazon Prime show, “The College Tour.”

Last year, the school admitted a record 8,303 freshman students. Burst said that they expect a return to “normal” enrollment numbers after last year’s spike.

“It’s important to clarify that we are still planning to grow overall enrollment and that growth will likely be among graduate and online programs,” Burst said. “Our plan calls for us to maintain our undergraduate enrollment at our current level to ensure there are enough beds in residence halls and seats in classrooms for students.”

He also explained that there is about the same number of accepted in-state students, but because of the growth in applicants they were able to be more selective.

“We’ve admitted more students that are first in the family to go to college, more (students) that qualify for a fee waiver and more (students) that are traditionally underrepresented on our campus,” Burst said. “Our priority continues to be recruiting and admitting Illinois residents, and then we’re looking to supplement it by bringing in talented non-residents and international students.”