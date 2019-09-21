Record low unemployment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Unemployment is down and more people are working around Illinois. The Department of Employment Security (IDES) said the rate last month was a record low.

They say more jobs are being created and now there are more open positions than there are applicants.

IDES runs illinoisjoblink.com, the state’s website for job seekers.

The agency said the site currently has 95,000 job listings but only around 65,000-70,000 resumes in the system. Economists said this time last year, there were 65,000 fewer jobs than there are right now. Along with more jobs for seekers, they said this is the lowest unemployment rate on record and there are fewer unemployed people; believing bills passed this year could have something to do with it.

“Signing a capital bill, I think is a great move. That certainly will benefit a lot of sectors, in particular, the construction sector. Once things get moving, I think they’ve laid a good foundation for future job growth,” said Ron Payne, IDES Workforce Analysis and Dissemination Manager.

The agency said payroll employment is also more stable for jobs outside of farming. The state’s unemployment rate is still a bit higher than the nation’s but economist said that typically happens given the structure of jobs in Illinois.