Record expungement event goes virtual

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Another legal service is moving online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s annual expungement event in Champaign County will be virtual, held via Zoom and streamed via Facebook live.

The event is a chance for people who have criminal records to access free legal counsel aimed at clearing those past records. Appointments will all be virtual and scheduled in advance.

The Champaign County Circuit Clerk shared the following information in a press release:

When: Saturday, October 17th, 2020, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Where: Zoom Webinar and Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/ChampaignCountyCircuitClerk/