71-year-old woman dies from COVID-19
Reconstruction causes street closures

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Village officials said several streets will be closed to local traffic for a reconstruction project starting Monday.

Pheasant Lane, Goldfinch Court, Redwing Court, Pheasant Lane Court and Aster Drive will be closed. Officials said work will be done in a series of phased closures in order to maintain access in the neighborhood.

Those living in that area will be notified as the project affects them. They will be informed about travel and parking.

Officials said this is a spring project, so weather may cause delays. Drivers are asked to be patient and use alternative routes when possible.

