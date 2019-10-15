Recommendations to address sexual harassment and misconduct

1  of  2
Report to address sexual misconduct and harassment on campus

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The University of Illinois is taking steps to address sexual harassment and misconduct on campus. The Committee on Faculty Sexual Misconduct released a report with 65 recommendations to change policies. It includes a sexual harassment policy to expand the definition of improper behavior and a new process for the school to follow to respond to sexual misconduct.

The Provost says this is something that is beneficial not just for the university but everyone. The U of I hopes to move as quickly as possible to implement the recommendations. The provost says some of the policies are already being done and others will take effect immediately.

