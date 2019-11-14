Recommendation for street repairs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Millions of dollars could go into improving city streets. A recommendation was made to make changes to West William Street from Gilbert to Logan Avenue. City employees would like to realign the streets and improve connectivity between those intersections.

They estimate it would cost about 2.5 million dollars for construction. They’re hoping to use motor fuel taxes to pay for it. The city engineer says if it is approved drivers would notice a difference. If this project moves forward, it could possibly be a year or two before any work begins.