Recent restaurant closures in the area

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The restaurant industry has suffered many losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some places in the area have shut their doors permanently because of it.

Here is a list of restaurants that have closed:

Bossa Nova:

Announced their closure on a Facebook post.

Shiner’s Moonshine:

Announced their closure in a video on Facebook.

Pekara’s:

The downtown location has permanently closed. They say their lease was up at that location.

Panera Bread:

The Green Street location has permanently closed.