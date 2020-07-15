Recent restaurant closures in the area

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The restaurant industry has suffered many losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some places in the area have shut their doors permanently because of it.
Here is a list of restaurants that have closed:
Bossa Nova:
Announced their closure on a Facebook post.
Shiner’s Moonshine:
Announced their closure in a video on Facebook.
Pekara’s:
The downtown location has permanently closed. They say their lease was up at that location.
Panera Bread:
The Green Street location has permanently closed.