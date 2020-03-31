Recent area arrests

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four men face charges after separate, individual incidents in the area.

20-year old Nicholas Wood, of Charleston, is accused of arson. Authorities say Saturday, March 21, and Friday, March 27, Wood intentionally set fire to a toilet seat paper dispenser and paper towel dispenser inside restrooms at Walmart. Wood was employed and working at the business at the time of the fires and the store was closed to the public.

44-year old Chad Veach, of Mattoon, is accused of theft. Authorities say Veach stole money from a cash register while working at Wendy’s, Friday, March 27.

Nicholas Wood

Chad Veach

David Simpson, Jr.

Alan Thomas Mattoon Police Department

29-year old David Simpson, Jr., of Mattoon, is accused of battery. Police say Simpson hit another man in the head while in the 2200-block of Prairie Avenue, Sunday.

36-year old Alan Thomas, of Mattoon, is accused of criminal trespass to residence, domestic battery and disorderly conduct. Police say Thomas unlawfully entered the home of a woman he knew, engaged in a physical altercation with her and alarmed neighbors. It happened Sunday, in the 400-block of North 16th Street.